CNBC Pro

Citi's top stock strategist expects a market risk-on rally in the fourth quarter

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso2 hours ago
KLA Corp, Amazon and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' answers your stock questions
CNBC ProKLA Corp, Amazon and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' answers your stock questions
Christina Falso5 hours ago
Behind the big Apple downgrade: Analyst who made the call reveals why the stock is in trouble
CNBC ProBehind the big Apple downgrade: Analyst who made the call reveals why the stock is in trouble
Alex Harring
Read More