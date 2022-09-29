Cramer's lightning round: Charles River is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I do not want you to touch that stock."
Sherwin-Williams Co: "The price-to-earnings multiple is still way too high on that stock. ... I think the stock goes lower."
Charles River Laboratories International Inc: "It finally doesn't have a high price-to-earnings multiple. I would actually start buying that stock right here, right now."
Cassava Sciences Inc: "This is the kind of company that could strike gold or not, but you've got to understand you could lose everything."
Revance Therapeutics Inc: "It's good in this environment. It's okay to buy."
Boeing Co: "Right now, you've still got to avoid the stock."
CS Disco Inc: "Don't need it. Don't want it."
Seagen Inc: "I think Merck has to buy it. I would not sell this stock here, I'd be a buyer."
