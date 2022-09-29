KLA Corp, Amazon and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' answers your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management explains why you can hold chipmakers over the long term. He mentions names such as Applied Materials , KLA , Lam Research , and Teradyne . Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone says with tech stocks down sharply this year, there could be some cheap buys, like Amazon , which are selling at discounted multiples and lots of room to the upside. Finally, Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors adds it's very hard to predict oil and gas prices for the next six to nine months. However, she recommends owning stocks in companies that have a lower breakeven points.