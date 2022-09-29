Morgan Stanley's CEO isn't worried about the bank's depressed stock. Here's why we aren't either

Morgan Stanley (MS) CEO James Gorman said Thursday he's not worried about the bank's beleaguered stock price — and that's a view we share due to our long-term belief in the Club holding's revenue diversification strategy. "I'm not concerned about it all, where the stock is trading in this environment. Obviously, I feel very good about what we're doing," Gorman told CNBC in an interview with Jim Cramer. Shares of Morgan Stanley are down 18.6% year-to-date — slightly better than the S & P 500's financial sector, which has declined 21.6% this year. Nevertheless, some investors in Morgan Stanley may be wondering when the stock's downward trend will reverse. After peaking this year at nearly $110 per share on Feb. 10, the stock has declined about 27%. It closed down Thursday nearly 2%, at $79.86 a share. Gorman suggested patient shareholders would be rewarded, thanks to the bank's stock repurchase program and quarterly dividend. In July, as part of its second-quarter earnings release, Morgan Stanley announced a new, multiyear $20 billion share repurchase program and an 11% dividend increase, bringing the quarterly payout to $0.775 per share, up from $0.70. Earlier, in the second quarter, the bank bought back $2.7 billion worth of stock, marking the end of its old $12 billion buyback authorization. "We'll retire 6% to 7% of stock this year, and we've got a dividend yield of 3.5%, so shareholders are getting a 9-plus percent return without getting out of bed," Gorman said. "It's not bad. I feel very good about the position." Fears of an impending recession have weighed on bank stocks for much of the year. For Morgan Stanley, in particular, a dramatic slowdown in capital markets activity — including initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions — has concerned investors. In the second quarter, Morgan Stanley's investment banking revenue of $1.07 billion missed Wall Street's estimates by $400 million, despite the fact analysts had already lowered their forecasts going into the print. The bank is set to report third quarter results on Oct. 14. The Club take At the Club, we're not oblivious to the frigid investment banking environment. But a key reason we're invested in Morgan Stanley is its push to broaden out its revenue streams into more steady, fee-based industries like wealth advisory. Gorman said the diversification strategy is going to plan, indicating Morgan Stanley's recent acquisitions of online brokerage E-Trade and asset manager Eaton Vance have not disappointed. Over time, we expect this transformation to be beneficial for the stock because investors place greater value on recurring revenue than they do on volatile revenue. "Some people thought we overpaid for some of those assets, but I don't think so anymore," Gorman said. "I think it's all about stability," he added later. "If you look at the wealth businesses, which generate roughly $6 billion a quarter for the last couple of years...they don't move very much in their daily numbers. I mean, plus or minus $5 million on $100 million. Incredibly stable." There's no question the macroeconomic situation is not conducive to deal-making and IPOs, Gorman acknowledged, but he argued that investment banking should bounce back in due time. "They're delayed. They're not shut down. They're going to happen. Companies will go public. Deals will get done," he said, adding it would be a "turbocharger" for the bank's overall numbers. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MS . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.