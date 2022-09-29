Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Apple , Microsoft and Meta , as megacap stocks were crushed Thursday leading the S & P 500 to fall to new 2022 intraday and closing lows. The stocks are also currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Cramer explains why he thinks Lululemon is a great stock to own despite this market downtrend. Other stocks mentioned included Palo Alto and Adobe .