CNBC Pro

This Depression-era fund is beating the S&P 500 in 2022 – by doing nothing

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro News and Analysis

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Nike, Generac, Microsoft, Disney, Micron & more
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Nike, Generac, Microsoft, Disney, Micron & more
Michael Bloom2 hours ago
Buy this electric vehicle charging company poised to rally 120% as adoption grows, Credit Suisse says
CNBC ProBuy this electric vehicle charging company poised to rally 120% as adoption grows, Credit Suisse says
Samantha Subin4 hours ago
It's time to buy this residential generator leader trading at attractive levels, Cowen says
CNBC ProIt's time to buy this residential generator leader trading at attractive levels, Cowen says
Samantha Subin4 hours ago
Read More