UK PM Liz Truss defends tax cuts, vows to press on

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended the fiscal policies announced last week which sparked chaos in U.K. markets, saying the country had been put on a "better trajectory."

Speaking on a round of interviews across local BBC radio stations, she said her government's "decisive action" would curb inflation by up to 5 percentage points, reduce taxes for people and businesses, provide support with rising energy bills and avoid a projected economic slowdown.

"I understand that families are struggling with their fuel bills, and we had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving, and also deal with inflation," she said.

"And of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions. But I'm prepared to do that as prime minister, because what's important to me is that we get our economy moving."

Truss took office on Sept. 6.

The measures unveiled last Friday included the biggest set of tax cuts since the 1970s, projected to total £45 billion ($48.6 billion). It sparked a historic sell-off in U.K. government bonds and a rapid fall in the value of the pound against the dollar, with sterling hitting an all-time low Monday.