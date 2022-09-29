CNBC Investing Club

We're holding our noses in a tough market and adding to an underappreciated stock

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, speaks at the 2022 Disney Legends Awards during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, September 9, 2022.
Mario Anzuoni | Reuters

More In Trade Alerts

We're calling up a Bullpen stock, buying it for the Trust. It's one we owned in the past
CNBC Investing ClubWe're calling up a Bullpen stock, buying it for the Trust. It's one we owned in the past
Jeff Marks
We're making two more buys in this volatile and very oversold market
CNBC Investing ClubWe're making two more buys in this volatile and very oversold market
Jeff Marks
We're adding to high-quality tech in a market at extreme mid-June oversold conditions
CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding to high-quality tech in a market at extreme mid-June oversold conditions
Jeff Marks
Read More