What Cramer is watching Thursday — September to forget and dueling Apple notes

What I am looking at Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
- Recession as we get to 5% on the 2-year Treasury yield or jawboning only? Was it all a dream? Do we just have to get through this month? Two more trading days in dreaded September. We're looking at a lower open on Wall Street after Wednesday's powerful rally.
- New filings for jobless claims last week were better-than-expected at 193,000. Perhaps, not what the Federal Reserve wants to see. Is their goal to return to where we were pre-Covid pandemic on wages and housing? Is tech really worth dramatically less? Or is it just certain tech such as the tech that came public in the last year?