83% of workers have seen or experienced quiet firing—7 signs to look for

If you've noticed your boss isn't acknowledging your hard work and contributions like they used to, they might be quiet firing you.

According to Team Building, a team development company, quiet firing is a "passive-aggressive approach to performance management." This concept can show up in different ways — both deliberately and inadvertently. Instead of outright firing employees, these managers will make the workplace as unpleasant as possible, by encouraging employees to quit or neglecting them through lack of feedback or resources.

Annie Rosencrans, director of people and culture at HiBob, says that despite the new terminology, quiet firing is a concept that's existed for quite some time. A recent LinkedIn News poll with over 20,000 respondents found that 48% of employees have seen quiet firing in the workplace, and 35% have faced it during their careers.

"I think this idea of quiet firing is done unintentionally, or subconsciously, by managers who are fearful or hesitant to give direct feedback when things aren't going well with an employee," Rosencrans tells CNBC Make It. "Managers who know that someone's not working out and know they want them to leave… [may] just ignore them, in hopes that they will leave on their own. That's a very unhealthy thing."

Here are three things you should know about quiet firing that could help you in the workplace.