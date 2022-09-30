Tesla's Optimus and the big questions in the quest to make a humanoid robot

The Tesla Bot is on display at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility during the "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Should robots look like people? Elon Musk, who is expected to reveal more about his humanoid robot at this year's Tesla AI Day on Friday, seems to think so. In contrast to a robotic arm that performs a specific manufacturing task, the Tesla Bot, or Optimus – its name a nod to the "Transformers" franchise – is meant to perform more general purpose duties.

According to job postings by Tesla, the Optimus will first be rolled out in the thousands in its own factories, with an eye ultimately toward consumer applications in the home. Musk said in a Ted interview that touches on robots that these household applications could range from activities like mowing the lawn and picking up groceries and caring for the elderly, all the way up (or down) to being a "buddy" or more intimate "friend."

Musk clearly has an eye for products that seize the imagination of the public: commercial space travel, fully self-driving cars and, now, humanoid robots. "Robots are a prevailing object used to evoke our technological future," said Anne-Laure Fayard, a professor at Nova School of Business and Economics (SBE) in Lisbon, Portugal and visiting research professor at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering. "They reflect our hopes and fears about technology."

It's clearly on brand for Tesla, and within its growing computing wheelhouse. As Musk stated at the Tesla AI Day last year: "If you think about what we are doing with cars, Tesla is arguably the largest robotics company in the world, because our cars are semi-sentient robots on wheels."

But Fayard, and other robotics experts, say a basic question still needs to be answered: "What these robots can really do."

Last year's Tesla AI Day included a human dancing around in an Optimus suit, something that has left some experts skeptical about the humanoid robot's ultimate potential. Nancy Cooke, a professor in human systems engineering at Arizona State University, said the real key is that it be able to do unscripted actions. "If he just gets the robot to walk around, or he gets the robots to dance, that's already been done. That's not that impressive," Cooke said.

Others have pointed out that truly self-driving cars and robotaxis – the proof for Musk's claims that Teslas are semi-sentient robots on wheels – remain unfulfilled promises, with targets and deadlines pushed out several times. In 2019, Musk promised one million robotaxis by 2020 and there are currently none on the road.

But Tesla isn't the only company behind on self-driving goals or pushing the boundaries of robot design. Honda, Boston Dynamics, and Hyundai have been working on humanoid robots for decades.