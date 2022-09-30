CNBC Pro

Buy this electric vehicle charging company poised to rally 120% as adoption grows, Credit Suisse says

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

It's time to buy this residential generator leader trading at attractive levels, Cowen says
CNBC ProIt's time to buy this residential generator leader trading at attractive levels, Cowen says
Samantha Subin5 min ago
Piper Sandler says buy this financial stock poised to benefit during inflationary times
CNBC ProPiper Sandler says buy this financial stock poised to benefit during inflationary times
Samantha Subin15 min ago
Why some analysts think investors should buy Nike after its latest earnings report
CNBC ProWhy some analysts think investors should buy Nike after its latest earnings report
Samantha Subin29 min ago
Read More