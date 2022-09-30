Euro zone inflation soars to a record 10%, piling pressure on the European Central Bank

Euro zone inflation hit a new record high of 10% in September, Eurostat data showed on Friday, up from 9.1% in August and above consensus projections of 9.7%.

The reading also showed price increases broadening out from volatile food and energy prices into nearly all segments of the 19-member bloc's economy.

Energy prices rose 40.8% year-on-year, up from 38.6% in August, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 11.8%, up from 10.6% last month.

However, core inflation, which excludes food and energy, climbed 4.8% on the year, up from 4.3% in August, and economists broadly expect the situation to get worse before it gets better.