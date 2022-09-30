CNBC Pro

Goldman says buy puts on these stocks with deteriorating fundamentals in this bear market

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

The beaten-down stock market may get a slight reprieve as the calendar turns to October
CNBC ProThe beaten-down stock market may get a slight reprieve as the calendar turns to October
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Jeremy Siegel says you should still bet on stocks for the long run as market will overcome inflation
CNBC ProJeremy Siegel says you should still bet on stocks for the long run as market will overcome inflation
Bob Pisani
watch now
CNBC Pro Exclusive: Jeremy Siegel talks Fed, bonds vs. stocks, ESG investing, and inflation in new book edition
watch now
VIDEO24:54
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Exclusive: Jeremy Siegel talks Fed, bonds vs. stocks, ESG investing, and inflation in new book edition
Bob Pisani2 hours ago
Read More