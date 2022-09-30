The No. 1 perk that will bring Gen Z and millennials into the office, according to Microsoft

Some companies are sparing no expense to lure people back to the office, offering perks from private concerts to free massages. Others are taking a more authoritarian approach, mandating employees return to the workplace or risk losing their job. Still, office occupancies throughout the U.S. are well below pre-pandemic levels, holding at 47% during the week of Sept. 26, according to Kastle Systems. So, what will convince people to ditch their sweatpants and renew their commute? The answer is surprisingly simple: social time with co-workers. That's at least according to Microsoft's latest research, which polled 20,006 full-time employees across the globe between July and August about what would motivate them to come into the office. Social connection trumped a better work set-up, collaboration and other reasons to schlep back to the office: 84% of employees said they would be motivated to go into the office if they could socialize with their co-workers, while more than 70% of employees said they would go to the office more frequently if they knew their "work friends" or direct team members would be there. Younger people are "especially keen" to use the office to connect with their co-workers, the report notes: 78% of Gen Z and millennials said they're particularly motivated to work in person by seeing their work friends.

Why social connections are important

After two-plus years of working during a pandemic and watching return-to-office plans be derailed by new variants of the Covid-19 virus, employees and teams have become much more siloed. Our connections with people at work outside of our immediate teams has shrunk dramatically, Microsoft found, causing more employees to feel lonely and isolated. People look at the office as a place where they can recapture what they've lost: the social connection of being with other people, Colette Stallbaumer, the general manager for Microsoft 365 and "future of work," tells CNBC Make It. Yet far too often, return-to-office plans don't consider this critical need, she adds. Instead, employees come into the office just to spend the day on video calls and answering emails, questioning why they're there in the first place other than to fulfill an arbitrary desire to see bodies in seats. Social connection is the glue that binds teams together and motivates us to do our best work, Heidi Brooks, a senior lecturer at Yale University's School of Management, says. "We don't just work for the sake of productivity or transactional reasons like being able to pay our bills," Brooks says. "We also work because it's meaningful to us and brings us a sense of belonging to something larger than ourselves … social connection enlivens and animates these feelings of belonging and joy."

How companies can rebuild social capital in the office and online