Photos show the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian

An aerial picture taken on September 29, 2022 shows a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.
Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast.
More than 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding damaged homes and blocked crucial roadways, leaving many trapped. Winds reaching 150 mph razed houses and businesses. At least 12 people were confirmed dead following Ian's catastrophic path through Florida.
Newly strengthened, Ian is now headed to the Carolinas. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, with winds reaching 85 mph in a "life-threatening storm surge," according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Ian left damage across marinas in Fort Myers.
A man takes photos of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images
Parts of Orlando were submerged in feet of water.
People paddle by in a canoe next to a submerged Chevy Corvette in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida on September 29, 2022.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images
Boats washed ashore in Fort Myers.
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Some people had to be transported to safety in Orlando.
Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
John Raoux | AP
Members of the Florida National Guard were activated in Orlando.
Members of the Florida National Guard look for stranded residents in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Paul Hennessy | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Fort Myers Beach was hit especially hard by Hurricane Ian.
A general view from the site after Hurricane Ian left Florida on Thursday following making landfall as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, on September 29, 2022 in Florida, United States.
Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost, cutting off access to the island community.
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber | AP
Streets were flooded in Fort Myers.
Cars drive on a flooded street caused by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Marta Lavandier | AP
Meanwhile, marinas were also devastated.
An aerial picture taken on September 29, 2022 shows piled up boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.
Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images
Livestock move in a flooded field on Sanibel Island.
Livestock move in a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee | AP
Widespread catastrophic damage has been left in much of southwestern Florida as 2.6 million people continue to lack power and thousands remain stranded.
Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ambulances line up in Naples to provide emergency care and transportation.
NAPLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Ambulances line up on the shoulder after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Hurricane Ian partially collapsed Sanibel Causeway.
An aerial view of a partially collapsed Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Sanibel Island, Florida, September 29, 2022.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian.
Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Sean Rayford | Getty Images
A neighborhood near Fort Myers.
Stan Pentz walks out of a Iona neighborhood after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, September 29, 2022.
Andrew West | The News-Press | USA Today Network | via Reuters
First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue check the welfare of residents as they make their way through a flooded neighborhood in Orlando.
First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue check the welfare of residents as they make their way through a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP
Aerial photo shows destruction from Hurricane Ian over Fort Myers.
Aerial photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian over Fort Myers, Florida
AP
Osceola County Sheriffs use a fanboat as they urge residents to leave the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village in Kissimmee, Florida.
Osceola County Sheriffs use a fanboat as they urge residents to leave the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village, following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida.
Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images
A member of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team looks for anyone needing help in Fort Myers
A member of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team looks for anyone needing help after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Jordan Reidy carries his dog, Ivory, back to their second-floor apartment after fleeing in Fort Myers.
Jordan Reidy carries his dog, Ivory, back to their second-floor apartment after fleeing when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
A man paddles a canoe through a flooded neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach.
A man paddles a canoe through a flooded neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on September 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian slammed the area.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images