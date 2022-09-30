Photos show the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian

An aerial picture taken on September 29, 2022 shows a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.

Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast.

More than 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding damaged homes and blocked crucial roadways, leaving many trapped. Winds reaching 150 mph razed houses and businesses. At least 12 people were confirmed dead following Ian's catastrophic path through Florida.

Newly strengthened, Ian is now headed to the Carolinas. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, with winds reaching 85 mph in a "life-threatening storm surge," according to the National Hurricane Center.