Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Some pros, at least, are still putting their money to work after a dismal September. On the last trading day of the third quarter, they discussed Nike , whose shares sank nearly 13% Friday after reporting a huge excess of inventory in conjunction with its earnings report. Other experts said Disney is still a long-term buy after Bank of America reiterated a favorable opinion on the entertainment giant , but cut its price target to $127 from $144. Disney is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned included Netflix and Wynn Resorts .