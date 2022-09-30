Dishonesty around money could be a relationship killer, couples say. Here's what successful partners do differently

It's no secret that money issues can add stress to a relationship.

But a new survey from The Knot, a wedding planning website, finds couples say certain moves are deal breakers in their relationships.

The top unforgiveable move, with 43% of respondents, is acting secretive or dishonest about finances.

That is followed by the inability to share financial responsibilities, with 31%; overspending or not saving, 29%; having high debt, 26%; acting condescending about money, 26%; disagreement about what to spend money on, 22%; having unstable or irregular income, 22%; and having different views around saving versus spending, 22%.

The survey included 1,000 adults who are either in a serious relationship, engaged or married.

The key to eliminating that "financial furtiveness" from relationships comes down to communication, according to Esther Lee, deputy editor at The Knot.

"It's okay to have separate accounts," Lee said. "It's just being open about it and having conversations about the why and building trust in your partner."