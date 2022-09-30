Bank of England intervention should be 'sufficient' to calm market chaos, says Dutch pension fund investor

The market chaos caused by the sell-off in U.K. government bonds should settle down following this week's emergency intervention by the Bank of England, said Ronald Wuijster, chief executive of APG Asset Management, one of the largest pension investors in the world.

On Wednesday, the BOE stepped up to buy long-term-bonds or gilts over the next two weeks, in a bid to shore up financial stability.

The move came after the pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar and government bond prices slumped, in reaction to the new U.K. government's fiscal policy announcements which included unfunded tax cuts.

There was panic among some pension funds, and some of the bonds held within them quickly lost value.

In order to top up the collateral on these bonds, some funds had to raise cash but due to the speed of this crisis, many funds were caught out and were forced to liquidate their next most liquid assets, long-term bonds or gilts, causing prices of bonds to fall even more.

"The power of the central bank is sufficient, I think, to make it settle down," Wuijster told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday, adding there has been no panic for APG.