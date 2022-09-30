What Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut

What I am looking at Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S & P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip. "There are four new regions of Russia," says Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Moscow annexes parts of Ukraine: Luhansk and Donetsk in the east and in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. The move follows a series of referendums that the West described as a sham. Profit recession with excess inventories everywhere except food and housing. Nike (NKE): worst of all possible worlds and the Dow stock sinks more than 10% in the premarket. While beating estimates on earnings per share and revenue in its latest quarter, Nike warned of a massive inventory build up and aggressive moves to clear it. Gross margins coming down 350-400 basis points. Greater China down 13%. Clear double-ordering for holiday early and channel is brimming with apparel. In-transit inventory grew to about 85%. We keep coming back to China, and Russia — excess supply because of these. Micron Technology (MU), similar story, massive inventory at customer level so they have to take radical action to clear it out. Will take more than one quarter. It was known that there were inventory problems but the company missed by a couple of billion. Unprecedented. Personal computers and smartphones. Will crush the whole cohort. Mixed quarter and light guidance. Gorman versus Summers versus Druckemiller. Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers sees 2007 all over again; James Gorman, CEO of Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS), tells me it's nothing like that, just an excess of capital; hedge fund pioneer Stanley Druckenmiller says we are in big trouble. The pain is in leveraged loans but who owns them? Where are they? Surging borrowing costs. Raymond James starts coverage of Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) with an outperform (buy) rating. About time. Sustainable advantages: cloud, gaming and digital ads. Needham lowers profit estimates on Club holding Disney (DIS). They never liked it. Bank of America says underlying trends remain positive but still cuts estimates and lowers price target to equivalent to $127 per share. Keeps a buy. Off-price retailer Burlington Stores (BURL) a Top Pick at Wells Fargo, says better days ahead despite macroeconomic challenges. The Club owns rival TJX Companies (TJX), operator of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls's and HomeGoods brands. Boeing (BA): FAA says it's not done the work needed to certify 737 Max by December. Two crashes of the jets led to 20-month grounding. Plus, nowhere with China. Citi pulls M & T Bank (MTB), Lam Research (LRCX) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) from the firm's North American Focus List, it but adds KLA Corp. (KLAC). Barclays cuts price target on North Face and Timberland parent VF Corp. (VFC) to $35 per share from $46. Really worst in show. PTs cuts at Cowen and Deutsche bank, too. Baird cut price target on CarMax (KMX) to $82 per share from $120. Just a total disaster. The stock rises a bit in the premarket after plunging nearly 25% on Thursday after an earnings miss. Morgan Stanley lowers price target on Alibaba (BABA) to $110 per share from $140. Weak consumption.. Toll of the rolling Covid lockups in China. Cowen likes Generac (GNRC), solar market for back up power will take time. GNRC is the market leader in residential home standby generators. Truist starts developer platforms MongoDB (MDB) and JFrog (FROG) with buy ratings. JFrog compelling suite of products. Like Atlassian (TEAM), software developers use. MongDB: Data base, to drive business value. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MSFT, DIS and TJX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Sept. 29, 2022. Source: NYSE

