CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Sept. 29, 2022.
Source: NYSE

What I am looking at Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

  • U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip.
  • "There are four new regions of Russia," says Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Moscow annexes parts of Ukraine: Luhansk and Donetsk in the east and in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. The move follows a series of referendums that the West described as a sham.

