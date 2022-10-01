The 10 U.S. metro areas where high-income earners have seen the most wage growth

Worker wages have risen since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. That's true for high, median and low-income workers, and for hourly and salaried workers alike. "It's labor shortages," says Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter. There aren't enough workers to fill certain roles, driving up the offers employers are willing to make.

When it comes to high-income earners, for example, those making salaries in the 95th percentile ― or those making more than 94% of salaried workers ― average earnings across the U.S. went from $299,301 per year in 2019 to $327,254 per year in 2021, according to new data tracking 26 million salaried workers across the U.S. from HR company ADP.

And depending on where you are in the country, you might've seen a greater wage hike than others.

ADP surveyed the 53 biggest metro areas in the U.S. (those with more than 1 million residents) to see where salaried workers saw the biggest wage gains. Here are the 10 metro areas with the greatest gains for high-income earners, including their percent gain and average annual salaries in 2019 and 2021.