It’s International Coffee Day—here's where to score free coffee and other discounts

Coffee lovers rejoice.

The first day of October marks International Coffee Day — a holiday created by the International Coffee Organization in 2014 to celebrate coffee lovers across the globe.

From cappuccinos to espressos, coffee reigns as the most popular beverage in the United States. In fact, Americans consume about 491 million cups per day, according to National Coffee Association USA.

If you're looking to save money on your favorite cup of joe, check out these companies for free or discounted coffee for the holiday. Although International Coffee Day is Oct. 1, some deals go until Oct. 5.

Au Bon Pain

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, customers can get a small drip coffee for $1.

Atlas Coffee Club

Until Oct. 3, customers can use the code "ATLASCOFFEEDAY22" to get a free 12 oz. bag of single-origin coffee beans with the purchase of a subscription.

Burger King

Until Oct. 2, "Royal Perks" members can get a free small "BK Café Iced Coffee" with a purchase made between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the BK app or online.

IKEA

IKEA is offering a 20% discount on its entire line of coffee available in the Swedish Food Market until Oct. 4. Additionally, the furniture retailer continuously offers free coffee to members of its "IKEA Family Program."

La Colombe

On Oct. 1, La Colombe is offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on all 12-ounce boxes of coffee beans in its cafes and online.

Peet's Coffee

Until Oct. 2, customers can get a 20% discount on coffee beans and K-cup pods in Peet's locations and on its website. Coffee lovers can also get a 20% discount on online purchases using the code "COFFEEDAY" and free delivery on Coffeebar orders through Oct. 2.

Wendy's

Customers can snag a free coffee with a purchase made via the Wendy's mobile app until Oct. 5.