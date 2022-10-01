Markets plagued by increasing economic uncertainty and geopolitical risk in fourth quarter

Macro uncertainties have increased dramatically as 2022 enters its final stretch, making the outlook for markets even murkier in the fourth quarter than in prior periods. There is a perplexing economy, aggressive Federal Reserve policy and geopolitical uncertainty that could all weigh on stocks and continue to boost the dollar. And inflation continues to flare, pushing central banks to raise interest rates even as the global economy wobbles. "The markets always focus on the shark closest to the boat. ... There are a number of them circling these days," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. All three major indexes have fallen for three-straight quarters. That makes for the longest quarterly losing streak for Nasdaq and the S & P 500 since March 2009. The last time the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw such a record, it was 2015. The Dow closed Friday below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. Depending on what you're looking at, the economy looks OK or looks in really bad shape. It's one of the more uneven late cycle periods I've ever seen.' Head of global economic research, Bank of America Ethan Harris The S & P 500 wrapped up the quarter down 5.3%. Typically, the stock market is weaker in the second and third quarters of a midterm election year, and rallies an average 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to CFRA. Investors are awaiting the start of the third-quarter earnings season in mid-October to see just how big the hit will be to profits and what impact companies are forecasting from inflation and the slowing economy in the months ahead. "The economy is kind of in this twilight zone, where it's not in a recession but I think it's heading there," said Ethan Harris, head of global economic research at Bank of America. The Fed changed the calculus for markets after its last meeting , when it issued a forecast for its fed funds rate to rise to 4.6% by early next year. The rate is currently at 3% to 3.25%. It also shook investors when officials predicted unemployment could rise by 0.7%, signaling the potential for a recession. "Depending on what you're looking at, the economy looks OK or looks in really bad shape. It's one of the more uneven late cycle periods I've ever seen," said Harris. "You have a full-blown recession starting in the housing market. Corporate investment is probably already in a recession. The consumer is hanging in. The labor market is hanging in. Exports, which are quite volatile from one quarter to the next, they look like they'll be OK going into year-end." There are plenty of obstacles to a rising stock market this year, not least of which is the rapid move higher in interest rates around the world. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield touched a recent high 4.019% after starting the third quarter at just under 3%. It was back down to 3.8% on Friday afternoon. The dollar is up 7.1% in the third quarter. It could take a bite out of the earnings of tech and other multinational companies. Rates have been rising across the board, and some yields are drawing investors into short-dated Treasurys and other bonds. "You have the greatest repricing in the history of fixed income in a short period of time," said Rieder. "There's opportunities all over the place, and in the fourth quarter it's going to be picking through those opportunities. But I don't think the all-clear sign is coming in the fourth quarter." For consumers, higher rates are already hurting. Average 30-year conforming mortgage rates have gone above 6.7%. Results on Thursday from used car dealer CarMax suggested higher borrowing costs may be making cars less affordable and dampening demand. 'It's just going to be a mess' Rieder said he sees three major concerns outside the U.S. that could keep markets on edge for the next few months. One unknown is how the United Kingdom will work through its financial issues. The country is dogged by high inflation, and the financial turmoil around its fiscal policy has driven rates sharply higher and the pound recently touched an all-time low against the dollar. Another big focus in markets over the next couple of weeks will be Chinese politics. The Communist Party is set to convene its 20th congress in mid-October to decide its leadership and policy course. Xi Jinping is widely expected to remain the leader, but there have been rumors of a shake-up. The third concern is the energy crisis in Europe, brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Potential energy shortages and high prices will challenge already weakened economies in the region. "I think the next two or three months are going to be chock-full of information to tell you where the macro is going," said Rieder. The U.K. government announced major tax cuts and a spending plan that sent the pound sterling skidding and bond yields sharply higher. The moves raised concerns that the government's plan will spur more inflation and are at odds with the Bank of England's rate hiking policies. Bracing for the fourth quarter Wall Street analysts' favorite stocks for the fourth quarter include a casino name that could double No more 'TINA:' The case for putting money into cash, short-term bonds in this volatile market The Bank of England attempted to calm markets Wednesday with an about-face on its plans to sell bonds, saying it would temporarily buy more U.K. gilts instead. That quickly reversed some of the run-up in yields, and also raised questions of whether the Fed and other central banks could also have to pivot at some point. The collapse of the currency has some market pros comparing the country to an emerging market in turmoil. Investors fret there could be a negative market outcome or contagion as the U.K. currency flounders and assets are marked down as yields rise. Rising interest rates threaten consumer spending and inflation continues to be a problem. As in Europe, British citizens are looking forward to high energy bills this winter and possible shortages due to Russia's war in Ukraine. "It's just going to be a mess for a period of time," Rieder said. But unlike emerging markets, he said the U.K. is in better shape and is not drowning in debt. "You have the ability to get the policy right, and that's different than some of the other places that are on their back foot and have major dollar liabilities. The U.K. has an easier way to right the ship than [emerging markets do]," he said. Changes ahead in China On Beijing, Rieder said he is keeping a close watch on the Chinese Communist Party Congress beginning Oct. 16, saying it could set the country's economy on a new track. "I think post-party congress, you'll see more stimulus, better growth and certainly a broad reopening post-Covid. Our projections for growth in China are pretty good in 2023," said Rieder. If leaders come out of the congress with plans to help the Chinese economy, it could be a positive that will spill into other economies, he said. "My sense is in China, it is always a time for change and inflection," said Rieder. The party reaffirmed President Xi as the core of the party this week , but rumors had been swirling that the Chinese leader may be out. Even so, Xi is widely expected to be elected for an unprecedented third five-year term. "I wouldn't count him out. I still think he's in the driver's seat," said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer of Rockefeller Global Family Office. "This is probably the most intense phase with different factions jockeying for positions. It's not just the top jobs," Chang said. Energy fears rise as winter nears Europe's energy supplies were pinched even further this week after suspected sabotage on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which carry gas from Russia to Germany. "What's happened with the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline is a big issue. It's going to engender more fuel switching if they don't get that gas," said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital. "There's an absolute flotilla of LNG [liquified natural gas] tankers heading that way. Even China is selling off some of their supply to Europe right now." Kilduff said one possible bright spot for Europe is a mild winter weather forecast. But the situation with the Russian war in Ukraine continues to create uncertainty, beyond just Europe's fuel situation. Helima Croft, head of global commodities strategy at RBC, said markets continue to underrate the threat from Moscow. The Kremlin this week said Russia has a right to use nuclear weapons. "The market is more afraid of [Fed Chair] Jay Powell than Vladimir Putin . I don't think that this is the right assessment with a nuclear-armed nation that is Russia," said Croft. Croft said the Russian president looks like "he's in a burning-down-the-house endgame." By early December, Europe plans to move away from using Russian oil, which could boost the price and stoke tensions even further. "Anxiety is going to build in the market just because of the run-up to winter, but that complicating factor of a Dec. 5 embargo, if it goes through, it will put the market back on edge," said Kilduff. It's not clear Europe will stick to the plan, he said. "There's doubts about it. There's not unanimity. Things could shift." West Texas Intermediate oil was trading at about $79.49 on Friday. Oil broke a four-week losing streak, but is well below the high near $130 it reached in March when Russia invaded Ukraine. "Oil prices are denominated in dollars. This decline in the euro and the pound, they're not getting the break we are," said Kilduff. Midterm elections ahead In U.S. politics, voters head to the polls Nov. 8 in a midterm election that could shift the balance of power in Congress from Democratic control. Republican candidates had earlier been expected to take both the House and Senate majorities, but those odds have been shifting. "Typically first-term Democrats [presidents] lose 26 seats in the House and four in the Senate. And I think that's what people were expecting earlier this year," said Sam Stovall, CFRA chief investment strategist. But the Supreme Court's ruling against Roe v. Wade has shifted some support toward Democrats. Dan Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas, said he expects the Republicans will take the House, but the races have tightened. "We're in for a 50/50 race," he said. If Democrats sweep the two chambers, they are going to support legislation on the child tax credit and a fiscal spending plan. If Republicans sweep, they would support new legislation on energy, Clifton said. Stovall said the stock market has seasonality on its side, but it may not follow the typical course this year. The S & P has been higher in the fourth quarter after midterms 84% of the time and has the second best performance historically of the 16 quarters of a presidential term, according to CFRA. Its research shows the best quarter for the stock market is the first quarter of a president's third year in office. In the first quarter, following midterm years, the S & P 500 has been positive 89% of the time and stocks rally an average 6.9%. "History is a guide but never gospel. I think the market did get oversold recently and could be setting us up for some sort of near-term rally," said Stovall. "I don't know how long that rally is going to last, and whether investors are going to sell into it and squash it early on." Clifton said there were two midterm years, in 1974 and 1978, when the market did not rally in the fourth quarter. "What happened in 1974 and 1978? We had accelerated inflation," he said. Stovall said if there is a recession, the S & P 500 could have further to fall. It ended Friday at 3,585.62. "To be an average bear market that is accompanied by recession, we would probably challenge the 3,200 level of the S & P 500, which would equate to a 33% bear market decline and cause the P/Es to be trimmed by a third to around the upper 14 multiple," he said. The S & P 500 multiple is about 16 from over 22 times at the beginning of the year, Stovall added. Earnings revisions could be a factor for stocks in the coming weeks, but so could interest rates. "Rates are the fulcrum because that's what you use in your intrinsic value models, which everything we do is based on," Stovall said. "The two things we are trying to ascertain are earnings and interest rates. How much are we going to earn, and what kind of discount rate do we use in those models for intrinsic value." The Fed's new word: 'pain' The first major data point of the quarter will be the September jobs report on Oct. 7. Jobs have been a strong area, with unemployment at just 3.7%. In August, 315,000 jobs were added. For the Fed, jobs and inflation data will be key to how much and how fast it raises rates. It will be important for the labor market to weaken in order for inflation to slow down. Consumer inflation has been running above 8%, and the next release of the consumer price index is Oct. 13. The Fed meets next on Nov. 1 and 2, and then again on Dec. 13 and 14. Economists expect there could potentially be two more large hikes, and one of at least 75 basis points. A basis point equals 0.01 of a percentage point. "They're not going to say it, but I think they definitely want a recession," said Bank of America's Harris. "They found a new word for it. They call it 'pain.' ... I don't see any way around it. How do you get this much inflation out of the economy without a recession?" Harris expects a recession could begin early next year. "Then you'll get a small positive number in Q3 and Q4. I don't have a lot of confidence picking a month when a recession starts. There's too many cross currents," he said. The impact of the Fed's tightening has yet to be seen, and it will hit the economy with a lagged effect. "The Fed didn't really start to get tough until July. We won't know the extent of the shock until next year," Harris said. BlackRock's Rieder expects the Fed will indicate it is going to pause rate hikes once it sees weaker data. "I think in the fourth quarter, we're going to get news on the Fed being able to pause, but I think we have to get one to two weak employment reports, alongside weaker momentum in inflation," Rieder said. For now, he's finding opportunities in shorter duration securities, which have the highest yields in years and are less risky than longer dated bonds. And he said he does find the 30-year Treasury bond attractive. "It's a risk hedge, and there's a natural buyer base," he said. Pensions and insurances companies are big buyers of the longer-dated securities.

Storm clouds pass over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 18, 2022. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters