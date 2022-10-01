Americans are suffering from 'recession fatigue,' report finds

A recession is a very real possibility.

As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates to combat persistent inflation, the tough stance could come at a price. Already, falling stock markets have wiped out more than $9 trillion in wealth from U.S. households.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also warned the central bank's upcoming moves to fight soaring prices may cause "some pain" ahead.

And yet, 31% of Americans said they are not equipped for an economic downturn and are not actively doing anything to better prepare for one, according to a recent Bankrate.com report.

More form Personal Finance:

Inflation and higher rates are a 'dangerous mix'

How persistent high inflation may affect your tax bracket

These steps can help you tackle stressful credit card debt

"Recession depression, recession fatigue — whatever you want to call it, the hits to Americans' financial security keep on coming, first with the devastating coronavirus pandemic, followed by 40-year-high inflation and now the growing risk of another downturn," said Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster.

"Sustaining motivation for two-plus years to prepare for tough economic times can no doubt feel exhausting," she said.

"That isn't a fault of people, so much as a response to the overwhelming amount of stress put on them," added Jeffrey Galak, an associate professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon and expert in consumer behavior.

"People have spent 2½ years managing a global pandemic, uncertain financial futures, political turmoil and growing inflation," he said. "At some point, people will run out of will to keep making good choices for their futures."