LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures turn slightly positive after Dow, S&P 500 cap worst month since March 2020
Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Sunday after Wall Street wrapped up another negative quarter and both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished their worst month since March 2020.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100 points, or 0.35%, while S&P 500 added 0.22%. Nasdaq 100 futures traded flat.
Friday capped off a negative month and quarter for all the major averages, with the Dow falling 500.10 points, or 1.71%, to close below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020.
For the quarter, the Dow fell 6.66% to notch a three-quarter losing streak for the first time since the third quarter of 2015. Both the S&P and Nasdaq Composite fell 5.28% and 4.11%, respectively, to finish their third consecutive negative quarter for the first time since 2009.
The Dow shed 8.8% in September, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 9.3% and 10.5%, respectively. All the major averages also recorded their sixth negative week in seven.
Heading into the new quarter, all S&P 500 sectors sit at least 10% off their 52-week highs. Nine sectors finished the quarter in negative territory. Consumer discretionary was the best performer, gaining more than 4.1%.
In the fourth quarter, elevated inflation and a Federal Reserve intent on bringing surging prices to a halt regardless of what it means for the economy will likely continue to weigh on markets, said Truist's Keith Lerner. Oversold conditions, however, also make the market vulnerable to a sharp short-term bounce on good news, he added.
"I think we could be set up for some type of reprieve but the underlying trend at this point is still a downward trend and choppy waters to continue," Lerner said.
On the economic front, Markit PMI and ISM manufacturing data are slated for release on Monday along with construction spending.
Data suggests bigger S&P 500 drawdowns offer a greater potential return, LPL Financial's Gilbert says
Markets have sold off heavily this year with the S&P 500 starting October down nearly 25%.
While the outlook is murky ahead, historical data analyzed by LPL Financial's Barry Gilbert indicates that the average one-year return on the S&P 500 improves the more significant the pullback.
According to Gilbert, the one-year average return increases steadily beyond a 10% pullback in the market and as the selloff worsens. When the market is down between 20% and 25% — in line with current times — the return is 11.5% on average one year later.
"When markets are down, the natural bias is to sell," he said in a note to clients Friday. "But looking at history, the more the S&P 500 is down, the better it does in the next year, on average."
— Samantha Subin
Where all the major averages stand as the fourth quarter begins
The final quarter of 2022 is set to kick off Monday and cap off what's been a brutal year for the markets. Here's where all the major averages stand ahead of Monday's trading session.
Dow Jones Industrial Average:
- Down 20.95% for the year
- Sits 22.26% off its 52-week highs
- Finished its worst month since March 2020
- Capped its third consecutive down quarter for the first time since the third quarter of 2015
S&P 500:
- Down 24.77% this year
- 25.59% off its 52-week high
- Finished its worst month since March 2020
- Closed out its third negative quarter in a row for the first time since its six-quarter streak that ended the first quarter of 2009
Nasdaq Composite:
- Down 27.4% this year
- 34.77% off its 52-week highs
- September marked its worst month since April 2022
- Finished its third consecutive negative quarter in a row for the first time since its three-quarter streak ending the first period of 2009.
— Chris Hayes, Samantha Subin
Stock futures open slightly lower
Stocks futures opened slightly lower in overnight trading on Sunday.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 15 points, or 0.05%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.19% and 0.42%, respectively.
— Samantha Subin