10-year and 2-year Treasury yields fall as traders begin new quarter and await PMI data

The yields on the 10-year and 2-year Treasurys fell on Monday as markets began a new quarter and investors looked ahead to the release of Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for the manufacturing sector.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 1 basis point to 3.7926% at around 4:30 a.m. ET.

The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was at 4.2022%, down by less than a basis point.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.