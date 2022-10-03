CCTV Script 03/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 3, 2022.

Since autumn is coming, the college football, NFL seasons, and MLB playoffs are just around the corner. Many Americans will splurge on their favorite sporting events, like buying live game tickets, souvenirs, and more.

According to LendingTree's survey, among Americans who spend money on sports events, about one in three are expected to go into debt this fall.

Specifically, those who are most likely to incur debt are Gen Z and Millennials. Approximately 42 percent of Gen Z (i.e., 18- to 25-year-olds); and Millennials (i.e., 26- to 41-year-olds) say they expect to incur debt for sports-related expenses in the fall.

In addition to the debt, there are a number of Americans who appear to be financially ill-prepared to deal with the current, uncertain, economic situation.

According to a survey published by Bankrate, 69% of Americans fear a recession before the end of next year. However, 24% of respondents said they are not too prepared if a recession does occur, and 17% even said they are not prepared at all. In other words, if a recession occurs at the end of next year, a total of about 40% of people are underprepared.

For this phenomenon, experts say that this may be due to a change in the mindset of the public, which is "recession fatigue."

Jeffrey Galak, an associate professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon and expert in consumer behavior believes that this is a response to the overwhelming amount of stress put on people.

"People have spent 2½ years managing a global pandemic, uncertain financial futures, political turmoil, and growing inflation," he said. "At some point, people will run out of will to keep making good choices for their futures."

Besides, Bankrate's poll also found that it's especially afflicting younger generations, 40 percent of Gen Z say they aren't prepared for a recession and aren't taking any steps to get their finances in order. That compares with 31 percent of unprepared millennials, 30 percent of Gen X, and 27 percent of baby boomers.

This is also evidenced on TikTok. One video blogger created a series of short videos regarding how Gen Z feels about the recession, which resonated with many people. In the video, the blogger says, "Another Great Depression? Try me, I'm already depressed," "Let's cancel the economy." By mid-September, the series of videos captured a combined six million impressions, and 600,000 likes.



