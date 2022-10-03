Cramer's lightning round: I'm very bullish on Disney

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Walt Disney Co: "I'm very, very bullish. Bought some stock last week for the Investing Club."
Loading chart...
TotalEnergies SE: "I would say Coterra. ... [is] in a better place to give a good yield."
Loading chart...
American Airlines Group Inc: "I've not been recommending stocks of companies that are losing money."
Loading chart...
Flex LNG Ltd: "That's actually a good company. ... I also like Cheniere Energy Partners."
Loading chart...
Loading chart...
Rio Tinto PLC: "I do think that the minerals may have bottomed here. I do think it's also, by the way, a great company."
Loading chart...
Macy's Inc: "I prefer you buy it, not sell it. ... I'd say, stick with it."
Loading chart...
Salesforce Inc: "That stock's been cut in half. ... But I am a guy who sticks with [CEO Marc] Benioff."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Disney, Coterra and Salesforce.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com