Cramer's lightning round: I'm very bullish on Disney

Loading chart...

Walt Disney Co: "I'm very, very bullish. Bought some stock last week for the Investing Club."

Loading chart...

TotalEnergies SE: "I would say Coterra. ... [is] in a better place to give a good yield."

Loading chart...

American Airlines Group Inc: "I've not been recommending stocks of companies that are losing money."

Loading chart...

Flex LNG Ltd: "That's actually a good company. ... I also like Cheniere Energy Partners."

Loading chart...

Gerdau SA: "We've got a better one here, and that is Nucor."

Loading chart...

Rio Tinto PLC: "I do think that the minerals may have bottomed here. I do think it's also, by the way, a great company."

Loading chart...

Macy's Inc: "I prefer you buy it, not sell it. ... I'd say, stick with it."

Loading chart...

Salesforce Inc: "That stock's been cut in half. ... But I am a guy who sticks with [CEO Marc] Benioff." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Disney, Coterra and Salesforce.

watch now