Credit Suisse is not about to cause a Lehman moment, economist Sri-Kumar says

Worries are mounting over Credit Suisse's financial health — but that doesn't mean markets are headed toward a "Lehman moment," said the president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies.

"I think the Federal Reserve is going to have to face the consequences of a credit event" if it were to occur, Komal Sri-Kumar told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. "Something is going to break."

"This may or may not be a Lehman moment," he said, referring to the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, which triggered a string of big Wall Street bailouts and a subsequent financial crisis.

Over the weekend, several media outlets reported that Credit Suisse sought to assuage investors' concerns over its financial health — the Swiss bank reportedly contacted its biggest clients after its credit default swaps rose sharply.

CDSs are essentially insurance bets against defaults and a credit event refers to a negative and sudden change in the borrower's ability to repay its debt.