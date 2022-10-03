This 'wild card' strategy offers retirees a fix for unpaid quarterly taxes. Here's how to use it

If you're retired and haven't made the necessary quarterly estimated tax payments for 2022, there may still be time to avoid late penalties, experts say.

Retirees must send tax payments four times per year if they don't withhold enough from Social Security, pensions, investments or other sources of income.

However, for certain retirees, there's a chance to correct missed payments through required minimum distributions, or RMDs, paid annually at age 72. (Your RMDs may have already started if you turned 70 and a half before Jan. 1, 2020.)

More from Personal Finance:

Here's how advisors are helping clients slash their 2022 tax bill

Bipartisan bill aims to fix a costly Medicare enrollment mistake

Americans are suffering from 'recession fatigue,' report finds

With few chances for a do-over in the tax world, the withholding is a "good little wild card to go back and fix things," said certified financial planner Marianela Collado, CEO of Tobias Financial Advisors in Plantation, Florida. She is also a certified public accountant.

For example, if you need to withdraw $75,000 from an individual retirement account by year-end to satisfy your RMD for 2022, you can estimate the year's total federal and state tax liability and withhold the funds from your RMD. If you estimated you still owed $5,000 in taxes to meet quarterly estimated tax obligations, you could opt to withhold that amount, remit it to the IRS and receive the remaining $70,000 withdrawal.

"People don't know this, but you could have a 100% withholding" by sending the entire RMD to the IRS, Collado said.