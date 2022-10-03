Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Stocks rallied Monday to start the fourth quarter led by a big surge in energy names . Victoria Greene of G Squared Private Wealth likes Devon Energy . Shares jumped 8.6%. Devon is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Cramer suggested investors buy the fitness apparel stock Lululemon over exercise equipment giant Peloton . This was following news that Peloton will be putting its bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S . Other stocks mentioned include Honeywell and Adobe .