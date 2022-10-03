CNBC Pro

These stocks bucking the bear market are relatively safe and pay a dividend

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

Wall Street analysts’ favorite stocks for the fourth quarter include a casino name that could double
CNBC ProWall Street analysts’ favorite stocks for the fourth quarter include a casino name that could double
Fred Imbert
These beaten-up stocks show signs of bottoming as rest of market falls to new lows
CNBC ProThese beaten-up stocks show signs of bottoming as rest of market falls to new lows
Carmen Reinicke
This week's best performers include a health care stock analysts expect will go up 35%
CNBC ProThis week's best performers include a health care stock analysts expect will go up 35%
Alex Harring
Read More