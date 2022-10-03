CNBC Investing Club

We're moving money from an oil name to a beauty stock that would benefit from a China Covid shift

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street in New York City.
Angela Weiss | Afp | Getty Images

More In Trade Alerts

We're holding our noses in a tough market and adding to an underappreciated stock
CNBC Investing ClubWe're holding our noses in a tough market and adding to an underappreciated stock
Jeff Marks
We're calling up a Bullpen stock, buying it for the Trust. It's one we owned in the past
CNBC Investing ClubWe're calling up a Bullpen stock, buying it for the Trust. It's one we owned in the past
Jeff Marks
We're making two more buys in this volatile and very oversold market
CNBC Investing ClubWe're making two more buys in this volatile and very oversold market
Jeff Marks
Read More