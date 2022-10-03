What Cramer is watching Monday — back to 2020 on S&P 500, possible major OPEC+ oil cut

Traders on the floor of the NYSE Sept. 30, 2022.
Source: NYSE
What I am looking at Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
- U.S. stock futures bounce as the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields fall on the first trading day of October and the final quarter of a terrible 2022. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level since November 2020, finishing out September with its worth monthly performance since March 2020, the month Covid was declared a pandemic. The third-quarter drop marked the third straight quarterly decline on Wall Street.
- U.S. and international oil prices surge as OPEC+ considers biggest production cut since 2020, more than 1 million barrels per day. Remember, OPEC+ includes Russia. I pointed out in my Sunday commentary for Club members that it's in Russia's interest to push crude prices higher as it continues its war against Ukraine. The OPEC+ cut may not happen but its consideration comes at a bad time because crude releases from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve may be ending. Still another 10 million barrels to be released by November delivery.