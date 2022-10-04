84. Annandale Capital

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Annandale Capital, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 84 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1B
Years in Business: 17
Accounts Under Management: 180
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
George Seay, Founder & Chairman
Craig Wenning, Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
2626 Cole Avenue, Suite 700, Dallas, TX 75204
(214) 523-5000