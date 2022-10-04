The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

84. Annandale Capital

Annandale Capital, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 84 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1B

Years in Business: 17

Accounts Under Management: 180

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

George Seay, Founder & Chairman

Craig Wenning, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

annandalecap.com

2626 Cole Avenue, Suite 700, Dallas, TX 75204

(214) 523-5000