Apple iPhone and other devices may be forced to use a common charger after EU lawmakers approve rule

European lawmakers on Tuesday approved a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger.

The European Parliament approved the rule which, if passed, will mean all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union must be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.

That would affect companies like Apple and others that currently don't use USB Type-C. Apple's iPhone uses its proprietary Lightening charger. In theory, Apple would need to include the common charging type if it were to sell its iPhones in the EU.

Apple's newer iPads and MacBooks are already equipped with USB-C ports.

Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The charging rules, which have been more than 10 years in the making, are currently going through the EU legislative process so have not yet come into effect.