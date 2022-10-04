TreasuryDirect sold more than $27 billion in Series I bonds since Nov. 1. Now it’s getting a makeover

With record demand for Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has unveiled a front-end makeover for TreasuryDirect, the online platform investors use to buy assets.

While the Treasury still plans future system upgrades, Tuesday's revamp focuses on website navigation, more concise information and the broader user experience, including a mobile-friendly design.

"Improving the front-end informational pages on TreasuryDirect.gov enhances the user experience by helping customers more easily find the information they're looking for and improving the website's information quality, appearance and usability," a Treasury spokesperson said.

More from Personal Finance:

I bonds to deliver record 9.62% interest for the next 6 months

Experts answer three tricky questions about Series I bonds

Here’s where I bonds may work in your portfolio

With task-based navigation, the new website aims to more easily guide investors through transactions, like buying or selling bonds.

There's also streamlined content, aiming to deliver quick answers to the most pressing questions. While there's an improved help center, investors may now find more details via product pages.