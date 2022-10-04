98. Bailard

Bailard, based in Foster City, CA, is ranked No. 98 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $5B

Years in Business: 53

Accounts Under Management: 2,268

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 97 in 2021)

Principals:

Sonya Mughal, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Faust, President, Wealth Management

Contact:

bailard.com

950 Tower Lane, Suite 1900, Foster City, CA 94404

(650) 571-5800