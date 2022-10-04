The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

98. Bailard

Bailard, based in Foster City, CA, is ranked No. 98 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $5B

Years in Business: 53

Accounts Under Management: 2,268

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 97 in 2021)

Principals:

Sonya Mughal, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Faust, President, Wealth Management

Contact:

bailard.com

950 Tower Lane, Suite 1900, Foster City, CA 94404

(650) 571-5800