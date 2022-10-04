The Fed is going to cause 'unbelievable calamities' if they keep hiking, according to Barry Sternlicht

The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path – an attempt to calm the highest inflation in decades – is set to cause damage to the global economy if the central bank keeps going, according to billionaire Barry Sternlicht.

"They are going to cause unbelievable calamities if they keep up their action, and not just here, all over the globe," said the chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. Instead, the Fed should move slower and look more closely at economic data, he said.

The Federal Reserve has so far this year delivered three straight 0.75 percentage point interest rate hikes to quell high inflation. In addition, at its latest meeting it signaled that at least one more 0.75 percentage point rate increase is in the cards this year. To date, the Fed has hiked rates a total of 3 percentage points.

He noted that the Fed's actions, which have boosted the U.S. dollar, are already scrambling global currency markets. Many currencies including the yen, euro and pound have lost value against the dollar. These changes can put a wrench in global trade.

Sternlicht also sees the Fed as misunderstanding the cause of high inflation, which is from massive financial stimulus packages that went out as economies were reopening from coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

"Now that we're building momentum and people are getting employed and wages are rising, they want to stomp on the whole thing and end the party," he said.