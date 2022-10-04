Ex-CIA chief's greatest concern in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is escalation 'spiraling out of control'

The greatest worry for former CIA chief General David Petraeus (US Army, Ret.) concerning the war in Ukraine is the potential for unbridled escalation that would result in catastrophic consequences, he told CNBC Tuesday.

Asked what his top concern was with regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in which the U.S. is heavily supporting Ukraine to the tune of billions of dollars in military aid, Petraeus replied, "just as a general category, it's just [the risk of it] spiraling out of control."

"I think it is legitimate for U.S. leadership and for leadership of other countries to avoid starting World War III, as the phrase has been termed," the retired general told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland.

Leaders in Ukraine and the West are grappling with Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using nuclear weapons. Uncertainty over the likelihood of such action hangs over decision-making, even as Ukrainian forces stage bold counter-offensives in territory that Russia has illegally annexed.

Western policymakers must adequately signal their moves and refrain from going too far in terms of offensive military action against Russia, Petraeus said.

"Remember, in the beginning, there were these calls for no-fly zones over Ukraine, which I thought was just not fully thought through," he said, recounting the urging by Ukrainian officials during the war's early months to establish the defense mechanism that would enable U.S. planes to shoot down Russian jets in Ukrainian airspace.

"Because when you put U.S. aircraft into that airspace, and Russian aircraft … you can't fly our aircraft without taking down the air defenses that could shoot them down. And now you're into a U.S.-Russia war. And again, I think it's understandable that U.S. leadership and that of other countries should have concerns about a spiraling beyond — as horrific as this is — a spiraling beyond where we are right now in the war in Ukraine."