The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

87. BLB & B Advisors

BLB & B Advisors, based in Montgomeryville, PA, is ranked No. 87 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B

Years in Business: 58

Accounts Under Management: 2,768

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Clifford Haugen, Principal, President & Financial Advisor

John Lawton, Principal, Chief Executive Officer & Financial Advisor

Contact:

blbb.com

103 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomeryville, PA 18936

(215) 643-9100