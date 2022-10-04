87. BLB & B Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
BLB & B Advisors, based in Montgomeryville, PA, is ranked No. 87 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.1B
Years in Business: 58
Accounts Under Management: 2,768
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Clifford Haugen, Principal, President & Financial Advisor
John Lawton, Principal, Chief Executive Officer & Financial Advisor
Contact:
103 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomeryville, PA 18936
(215) 643-9100