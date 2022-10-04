CNBC Investing Club

BofA says Meta and Alphabet's cost-cutting measures will boost earnings. Here's why we agree

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Expectations were already low going into Meta's latest quarterly results, which were a mixed back.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) should be able to protect their earnings better than peers in a potential recession, Bank of America analysts argued in a note to clients Tuesday. That's a view we share and one that contributes to our own buy ratings on both Club holdings.

