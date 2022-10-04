CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood says those who dismiss Zoom, Teladoc as stay-at-home stocks will be surprised

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

How NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' would trade bank stocks as fear about the industry grows
CNBC ProHow NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' would trade bank stocks as fear about the industry grows
Michelle Fox32 min ago
Warren Buffett's successor Greg Abel ramps up Berkshire Hathaway stake significantly
CNBC ProWarren Buffett's successor Greg Abel ramps up Berkshire Hathaway stake significantly
Yun Li3 hours ago
Novogratz says bitcoin, real estate can protect investors against central bank mistakes
CNBC ProNovogratz says bitcoin, real estate can protect investors against central bank mistakes
Jesse Pound4 hours ago
Read More