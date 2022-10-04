CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood snaps up $32 million worth of Tesla shares after sell-off

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Novogratz says bitcoin, real estate can protect investors against central bank mistakes
CNBC ProNovogratz says bitcoin, real estate can protect investors against central bank mistakes
Jesse Pound7 min ago
Ray Dalio says he's changed his mind and cash is no longer trash as an investment
CNBC ProRay Dalio says he's changed his mind and cash is no longer trash as an investment
Michelle Foxan hour ago
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Read More