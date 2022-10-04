CCTV Script 04/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 4, 2022.

The main concern for Credit Suisse was whether it could restructure its business without the need for additional financing. The most immediate manifestation of this growing concern was the escalating cost of buying Credit Suisse's credit default swaps.

A credit default swap (CDS) is a financial derivative that allows an investor to swap or offset their credit risk with that of another investor. Investors use it to hedge credit risk.

As we can see, Credit Suisse's credit default swap (CDS) costs have significantly outpaced those of UBS, the top Swiss bank, and Credit Suisse, the second largest bank. Credit Suisse's credit default swaps jumped to an all-time high on Monday.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse's stock has plunged, falling more than 20% in September and has fallen about 60% so far this year.

Credit Suisse has said that it will disclose a sweeping restructuring plan on Oct. 27. It is believed that the bank may sell or shutter parts of its global investment banking franchise as part of that plan. For this, the market has different opinions.

Analysts at Bank of America say that equity financing will be central to the restructuring at this point in time due to the rising cost of debt. If Credit Suisse exits the capital-intensive investment banking business, this will alleviate some of the capital pressure, while also improving its debt financing costs.

Jefferies analysts wrote that asset sales are only a "partial solution" because the bank would be a forced seller in a down market. The sales would also cut future earnings and cost 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion Swiss francs in restructuring costs.

KBW analysts wrote that Credit Suisse needs around 6 billion Swiss francs to support its restructuring plan and "protect from the unknown." While asset sales will help, about 4 billion Swiss francs of the effort will likely come by selling shares, they said.

While the current situation at Credit Suisse has created some degree of nervousness in the market, most analysts do not see this as a repeat of the Lehman moment and generally believe that the current crisis at Credit Suisse does not pose a risk to the banking system as a whole.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian pointed out that this actually shows the anxiety of investors about the functioning of the market, so many years of repressed interest rates brought about by a variety of problems, finally slowly began to surface.

Mohamed El-Erian,

Chief economic adviser at Allianz

"So I do not think this is a Lehman moment. It is the market reaction. That's the interesting thing here. And it tells you that there's anxiety not only about the things we knew, tightening financial conditions, and central bank mistakes, slowing global economy, all these other non-economic issues. There's also concern about market functioning. and that's what the UK and Credit Suisse really tell you is that market functioning, after years of repressed interest rates are starting to be an issue."



