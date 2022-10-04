Chorus of international agencies are calling on central banks to please stop raising rates

Please stop! The clamor from international agencies demanding that central banks stop raising interest rates is suddenly getting louder. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is out with its annual report on the global economic outlook . It's filled with dire warnings that central banks are going to throw the world into a massive global recession if they keep raising rates. "The attention of policymakers has become much too focused on dampening inflationary pressures through restrictive monetary policies, with the hope that central banks can pilot the economy to a soft landing, avoiding a full-blown recession," the report said. "Not only is there a real danger that the policy remedy could prove worse than the economic disease, in terms of declining wages, employment and government revenues, but the road taken would reverse the pandemic pledges to build a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive world." If you're not familiar with UNCTAD, it is an intergovernmental organization set up in 1964 to promote the interests of the developing world. And UNCTAD does not like what it sees. "If monetary tightening in the advanced economies continues over the coming year, however, a global recession is more likely, and, even if it is looser than the 1980s, it will almost unavoidably harm potential growth rate in the developing economies," the report said. "A lasting war in Ukraine, persistently high inflation, a Volcker-like shock to real interest rates and heightened financial turbulence could push the world economy into a deeper recession, followed by a long stagnation," UNCTAD said. The UN agency is only the latest global organization to raise the alarm on rate hikes. Last month, World Bank President David Malpass also warned that the global economy could be headed for a recession. Whether this chorus of complaints actually influences central bankers is unclear, but bulls point to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which raised rates only 25 basis points, a quarter of a percentage point Tuesday, rather than the 50 basis points that had been expected, though it did say further hikes would be needed. "The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said. "Reflecting this, the board decided to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points this month as it assesses the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Australia." That is a pause statement, complete with the magic words: "Assessing the outlook for inflation and economic growth." Is this a sign central banks are listening? Maybe, but for the moment most observers seem to be on the side of the central bankers. "This is the last chance they [central banks] have to maintain credibility, " Komal Sri-Kumar, President at Sri-Kumar Global Strategies, said on CNBC's " Squawk Box " this morning. "They would rather make a mistake in overtightening, rather than easing."