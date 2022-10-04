The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

70. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors, based in Harrisburg, PA, is ranked No. 70 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently made the 2020 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $7.9B

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 761

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 92 in 2020)

Principals:

Tara Mashack-Behney, Partner & President of Investment Advisory Services

Tracy Burke, Partner & Investment Consultant

Contact:

conradsiegel.com

501 Corporate Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 652-5633