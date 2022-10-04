70. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors, based in Harrisburg, PA, is ranked No. 70 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently made the 2020 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $7.9B
Years in Business: 20
Accounts Under Management: 761
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 92 in 2020)
Principals:
Tara Mashack-Behney, Partner & President of Investment Advisory Services
Tracy Burke, Partner & Investment Consultant
Contact:
501 Corporate Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17110
(717) 652-5633