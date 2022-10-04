Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Cisco is going to snap back big

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Starwood Property Trust Inc: "I happen to like Starwood in this big dip right now."

Cisco Systems Inc: "I like the stock. ... When it snaps back, it's going to snap back big."

Plug Power Inc: "If you're willing to lose money, then I give it my blessing."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think the fact that the stock is at $5 is actually ridiculous. .. I want people in SoFi."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Cisco.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

