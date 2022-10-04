2. Dana Investment Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Dana Investment Advisors, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 2 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $7B
Years in Business: 42
Accounts Under Management: 1,256
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 1 in 2021)
Principals:
Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer
Joe Veranth, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
20700 Swenson Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 782-3631