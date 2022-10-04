The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

2. Dana Investment Advisors

Dana Investment Advisors, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 2 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $7B

Years in Business: 42

Accounts Under Management: 1,256

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 1 in 2021)

Principals:

Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer

Joe Veranth, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

danainvestment.com

20700 Swenson Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186

(262) 782-3631