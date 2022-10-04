40. David Vaughan Investments

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
David Vaughan Investments, based in Peoria, IL, is ranked No. 40 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3.8B
Years in Business: 45
Accounts Under Management: 1,360
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 21 in 2021)
Principals:
Lawrence Williams, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Christensen, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer
Contact:
5823 North Forest Park Drive, Peoria, IL 61614-3500
(309) 685-0033