40. David Vaughan Investments

David Vaughan Investments, based in Peoria, IL, is ranked No. 40 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.8B

Years in Business: 45

Accounts Under Management: 1,360

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 21 in 2021)

Principals:

Lawrence Williams, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Brian Christensen, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Contact:

dviinc.com

5823 North Forest Park Drive, Peoria, IL 61614-3500

(309) 685-0033